Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.54 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.