Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,464 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $153.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.91 and a 12 month high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

