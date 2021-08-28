Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,584 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $108.23 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

