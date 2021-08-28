Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS ARHH opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.10 million and a PE ratio of -19.88. Assure has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Assure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

