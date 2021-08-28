Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,921.99

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,921.99 ($25.11) and traded as low as GBX 1,905 ($24.89). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 1,919 ($25.07), with a volume of 128,042 shares.

AML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,923.28.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, with a total value of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto bought 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,871 ($24.44) per share, for a total transaction of £574,677.65 ($750,820.03). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $74,740,144.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

