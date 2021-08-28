ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $599,679.59 and $1.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.21 or 0.00355305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000507 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.