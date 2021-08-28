Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 5%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.02. 34,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 856,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.47.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

