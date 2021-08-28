Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,430 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.38. 344,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

