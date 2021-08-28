Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 344,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.