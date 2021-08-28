AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Holdings Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of AtriCure worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after buying an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after buying an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth $41,812,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after buying an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

