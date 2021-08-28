AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.48. 180,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,634. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $236,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

