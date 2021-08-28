AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lowered by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,291 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.13. 32,240,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,243,395. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

