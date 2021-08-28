AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Declares Final Dividend of $0.39

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from AUB Group’s previous final dividend of $0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About AUB Group

AUB Group Limited provides operates as an equity-based insurance broker in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates insurance broking networks represented by approximately 77 businesses, as well as distributes ancillary products; and underwrites, distributes, and manages insurance products and portfolios on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

