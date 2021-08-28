Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Neil Solomons Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.92, for a total value of C$104,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,872,569.68.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$11.77 and a 12-month high of C$26.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.82. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AUP. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.