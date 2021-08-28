Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,945 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 56.7% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.84.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $315.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.