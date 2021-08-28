Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.84.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $315.64 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

