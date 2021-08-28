Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.91-5.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.345-4.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.64. 1,840,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,884. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.52.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.84.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.