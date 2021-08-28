Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Autohome stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.64. Autohome has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

