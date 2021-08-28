AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of AutoZone worth $77,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $40.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,548.49. 231,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,352. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,666.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,580.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

