Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) fell 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

