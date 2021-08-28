Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

Avnet stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,815. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avnet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Avnet worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

