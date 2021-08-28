B. Riley Begins Coverage on indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

INDI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

