Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Up 352.1% in August

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 352.1% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

