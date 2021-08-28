Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSMX shares. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,238,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 332,085 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at $2,201,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at $5,262,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSMX opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

