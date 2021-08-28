Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Position Reduced by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,027 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Bancolombia worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 447,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,902,000 after buying an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 673,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIB stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 126,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,671. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

