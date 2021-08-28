Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 3,510 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $24.52 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $94.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

