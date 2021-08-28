Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 3,826 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7,595.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,309 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

