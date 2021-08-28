Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,741 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

NYSE TME opened at $8.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

