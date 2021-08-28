Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.