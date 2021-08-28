Bank Hapoalim BM Takes Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:REM opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.47.

