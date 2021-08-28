Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $77.46 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60.

