Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.88 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.47. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMO. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $100.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

