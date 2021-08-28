Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.44 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $11.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.91. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.15.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$126.94 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$75.92 and a 1 year high of C$132.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 39.52%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

