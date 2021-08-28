Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.67 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $12.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.84.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.15.

BMO opened at C$126.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.92 and a twelve month high of C$132.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$126.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 39.52%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

