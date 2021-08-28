Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Bapcor’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.27.

In other Bapcor news, insider Mark Powell acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.69 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of A$53,830.00 ($38,450.00).

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

