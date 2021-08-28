Barclays Trims Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price to $879.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $880.00 to $879.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $880.94.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $824.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.52. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $845.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

