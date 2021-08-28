Barclays Upgrades Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to “Overweight”

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

