Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 4,684.6% in August

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 4,684.6% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36. Basanite has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.12.
About Basanite
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.