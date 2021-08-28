Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

