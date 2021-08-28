Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAMXF shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF remained flat at $$90.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $67.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.