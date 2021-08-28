BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.67 Per Share

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BBGI Global Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.21.
About BBGI Global Infrastructure
