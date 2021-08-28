BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.67 Per Share

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BBGI Global Infrastructure stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 183 ($2.39). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 172.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.21.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

