BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $22.36 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

