BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $22.36 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

