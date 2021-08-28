Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 776 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.86. 735,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,807. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.19. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

