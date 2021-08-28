Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.59.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

