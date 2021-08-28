Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,825 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. 3,143,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

