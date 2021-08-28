Berenberg Bank Boosts Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 570

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Shore Capital raised their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 506.50 ($6.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 268 ($3.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 520 ($6.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 472.76.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.