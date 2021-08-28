Berenberg Bank Downgrades NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

NDRBF opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43. NIBE Industrier AB has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacture of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

