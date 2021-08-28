Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $115.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $109.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $2,308,929.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.