Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.20)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. Big Lots also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.900-$6.050 EPS.

NYSE BIG traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,666. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.86. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.75.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.