Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Annette Tumolo Sells 600 Shares

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:BIO opened at $792.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $802.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $708.56.
Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.
