Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Annette Tumolo Sells 600 Shares

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BIO opened at $792.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $472.84 and a fifty-two week high of $802.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $708.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

